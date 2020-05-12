Bosses at a garden centre in Lichfield say measures are being put in place to protect staff and customers when it reopens.

Dobbies, in Shenstone, will open its doors tomorrow (13th May) after being closed during the initial stages of the coronavirus outbreak.

Customer numbers will be limited with a new queuing system being installed, while cleaning stations for trollies will also be introduced.

The company says it is also adding protective screens and providing appropriate PPE for workers.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies, said:

“We have taken care to ensure we are following guidance provided by the Government, British Retail Consortium and Horticultural Trade Association to reopen responsibly. “Our team is well prepared, social distancing measures are in place and we look forward to welcoming customers back into our store in Shenstone and across England. “I would like to thank our team members and customers for their understanding during these uncertain times.” Graeme Jenkins, Dobbies

Restaurants and soft play areas will remain closed, but a limited takeaway menu will be on offer from 15th May.