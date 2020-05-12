People in Lichfield are being asked to only make essential train journeys as a new timetable is introduced.

Bosses at West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway said capacity on its trains remains “limited” due to social distancing measures.

Those who are using West Coast Main Line and Cross City Line services are being asked to check their journeys ahead of the new timetabling being introduced on Monday (18th May).

The operators are also asking people to wear face coverings when using the trains.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“I would like to thank all the people who have stayed away from the railway during the national emergency. “Since the travel restrictions have been in place we’ve been able to help thousands of key workers make essential journeys across the region. “The well-being of our customers and staff is our top priority which is why we are asking our passengers to act considerately and think very carefully if they really need to travel by train.” Jonny Wiseman

The new timetables are available to view online at www.wmr.uk/coronavirus.