The latest winning images from a new competition organised by Lichfield Camera Club have been unveiled.

With group activities currently curtailed, the photographers have launched a series of divisions where they compete against each other with their best pictures.

Every four weeks promotion and relegation take place adding a competitive element to the initiative.

To see the latest winners, click below:

Dande by Peter Evans

Dandelion Wishes by Anne Anderson

Derwent Water by Rob Ings

Hummingbird hovering to feed by Joe Anderson

Isolated Horse on the Hill by Steve Dingley

Let’s make fire by Kevin Terry

Male Large Red Damselfly by Darron Matthews

St Chad’s Church and Stowe Pool by David Keith Jones

Whiptail Lizard (Willemstad Curacao) by Ivan Shaw

To view all entries in the Lichfield Camera Club leagues visit www.lichfieldcameraclub.org.