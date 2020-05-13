Children in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to take part in an online fire safety workshop.

The Safe+Sound scheme has been launched by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

It sees an interactive workshop take place online each Wednesday at 10am.

Topics in the coming weeks will include fire safety, dealing with home accidents, and safety around railways and roads.

Helen Wood, education manager for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said:

“The Safe+Sound programme is a fantastic way to deliver our educational messages and enhance learning. “We are committed to incident prevention and this allows us to lead the way in educating young people on fire and road safety. “The Safe+Sound project also enables us to work with partners, utilising this fantastic technology in a combined effort to make Staffordshire the safest place to be.” Helen Wood, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

For more information, visit the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service website.