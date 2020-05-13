Staffordshire’s Chief Constable says he expects officers to be less involved in “policing this public health crisis” in Lichfield and Burntwood after coronavirus restrictions began to be eased.

The Government’s new measures – which allow people to exercise more than once per day – have come into effect today (13th May).

Some businesses are also beginning to return to work after Boris Johnson outlined the first phase of bringing the UK out of lockdown.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said that police in Lichfield and Burntwood would continue to advise people – but added that he anticipated less involvement in enforcing restrictions.

“I expect some people are going to be uncertain and confused and will need to be helped to work their way through the coming days and many will be looking for clarity. “Officers and staff will continue to use the approach that has served us and the public so well to date. “As the restrictions on people are significantly lessened, I expect us to be less involved in ‘policing’ this public health crisis, but when we do I expect us to continue to engage and explain the new guidance with patience and courtesy and only use enforcement if necessary. “This approach has worked well with the vast majority of the public and it is a tribute to the professionalism of officers and staff that Staffordshire Police has retained the confidence of the public to date. “This is a significant achievement in the context of what we have been asked to do.” Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, Staffordshire Police

“Personal responsibility is now key”

Ch Cons Morgan said that while the threat of COVID-19 had not disappeared, the responsibility for managing the risks was now a role for individuals.