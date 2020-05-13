An annual church service hosted alongside the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival will go ahead, organisers have confirmed.

Although the festival itself has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wade Street Church service will still take place.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival said the sertvicewould be live-streamed online instead.

The Rev Ian Hayter said there would still be a socially-distanced musical element to proceedings.

“We’d been asked to do a service on 31st May as we’ve done the past few years. “Although the festival itself has been postponed, we’ll still be doing a service on that day. “It won’t have quite as much music as usual due to the difficulties of getting musicians together, but there will be some music produced over the internet and we’ll be theming the service around John Coltrane’s Love Supreme, as we did once before.” The Rev Ian Hayter, Wade Street Church

People will be able to access the service via the Wade Street Church YouTube channel.

Discussions are currently underway about rescheduling the festival for later in the year.