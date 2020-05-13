Council chiefs say they are not implementing a one way system around Stowe Pool in Lichfield – just hours after saying one had been introduced.

Lichfield District Council revealed the plan to make people travel anti-clockwise on walkways earlier today (18th May).

But Ben Percival, head of operational services at the local authority, has now said the system will not be put in place.

“We may have got ahead of ourselves earlier – I can confirm the council is not implementing a one-way system round Stowe Pool at this time. “We will publish guidance shortly. In the meantime, we ask that our residents and visitors continue to use open spaces responsibly and follow social distancing guidance to keep two metres away from others.” Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council

The council said earlier that the “advisory” one way system was being introduced.

But despite ruling out the imminent introduction of the scheme, Mr Percival said officers were discussing ways to improve safety of people using open areas across Lichfield and Burntwood.