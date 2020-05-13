Council chiefs say they are not implementing a one way system around Stowe Pool in Lichfield – just hours after saying one had been introduced.
Lichfield District Council revealed the plan to make people travel anti-clockwise on walkways earlier today (18th May).
But Ben Percival, head of operational services at the local authority, has now said the system will not be put in place.
“We may have got ahead of ourselves earlier – I can confirm the council is not implementing a one-way system round Stowe Pool at this time.
“We will publish guidance shortly. In the meantime, we ask that our residents and visitors continue to use open spaces responsibly and follow social distancing guidance to keep two metres away from others.”Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council
The council said earlier that the “advisory” one way system was being introduced.
But despite ruling out the imminent introduction of the scheme, Mr Percival said officers were discussing ways to improve safety of people using open areas across Lichfield and Burntwood.
“As residents are benefitting from the relaxation of restrictions on accessing urban and green open spaces, Lichfield District Council is working swiftly with partners to ensure guidance is put in place so that open spaces continue to be used safely.
“Informed by guidance issued by government this morning, council officers are working with councillors to agree measures to be put in place to support and encourage the safe enjoyment of the district’s fantastic open spaces.Ben Percival, Lichfield District Council
Another council coronacalamity.
Incidentally, German advice is to socially distance at 2m if you’re standing or gently walking, 4m if you’re running and 20m if you’re cycling.
Stay safe.
I should qualify my post above – it was a Belgian study which was broadcast on German tv. It’s not peer-reviewed.
I would feel happier if a jogger or cyclist passed me wearing a face covering though.
Just as we were saying that a one way system is a great idea!
Dorothy, I’m not sure everyone was saying that!
How much money is this council wasting? Bothering struggling business people with nonsense over safety tape unnecessarily, and then spending time and resources devising a one-way system before they scrap it. Absolute clowns.
