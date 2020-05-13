A fox cub has been rescued after being caught in discarded plastic netting in Burntwood.
The animal was spotted in bushes on land off High Street on 7th May.
RSPCA animal collection officer Catherine Strawford was called out to free the fox, which had become stuck in the discarded netting which is often used to fence off construction areas.
“The plastic netting is really thick so he couldn’t break it and he couldn’t get his neck free – he was struggling against it quite a lot.
“Luckily, the fox wasn’t injured and I was able to release him from the netting straight away.
“As the fencing was clearly not in use, I cut away as much of it as possible and threw it away so other animals will not become trapped.
“This acts as a timely reminder to people to make sure that they clear up any litter, especially plastic like this which can easily trap and injure wildlife.
“This fox was very lucky he wasn’t injured and was able to be released back into the wild and get on with his life.”Catherine Strawford, RSPCA