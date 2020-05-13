We’re highlighting some of the Lichfield and Burntwood businesses who are trying to ensure they can continue serving the public the during coronavirus crisis…

A Lichfield bar has launched a home delivery service to provide cocktails for drinkers during the coronavirus crisis.

With pubs and bars across the country likely to be shut for some time, The Spirit Works, on Swan Road, are looking to bring some of their favourite tipples direct to customers.

Tom Lindsey, from the bar, said they were delivering to local homes every Tuesday and Friday.

“Essentially what we are offering is as close as we can to the cocktail drinking experience you get at our bar, in your home. “This is something we were looking into for a while anyway, but it has moved on a little now and we have refined the range based on what works best in this format and what are the most popular choices. “We can’t offer the entire menu as most of the cocktails don’t work due to their fruit content causing them to spoil within hours. “We also don’t offer cocktails that require any specialist equipment to prepare – just a simple chill and pour.” Tom Lindsey, The Spirit Works

The current range includes:

The Old Fashioned (whisky based)

The Rum Old Fashioned

Negroni (gin, vermouth and campari)

Martini (gin and vermouth)

The Quarantini (gin, orange bitters, elderflower and matcha tea).These are all supplied in our cube shaped 500ml bottles which contain 5 servings.

Fifth Spire Gin

“As well as the bottled cocktails we also have the facility to pre-order a bottle of our own Fifth Spire Gin, and we have a couple of gins on offer from our friends at White Peak Distillery in Ambergate.” Tom Lindsey, The Spirit Works

For more details and to order visit The Spirit Works website.