The licensee of a Lichfield pub has claimed “someone has it in for us” after complaints to police led to him cancelling a stay-at home disco event

The Wellington Ale House on Birmingham Road has run the event each Thursday in the run up to the 8pm clap for carers.

It sees the pub’s disco equipment used on the car park for local residents to request songs, with others able to tune in from home thanks to the organisers live streaming the music.

But despite not breaching any coronavirus guidelines or laws, licensee Ed Huggins says complaints have forced him to end the event.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, he said:

“It seems to me that it is impossible to do something nice in this day and age without someone taking offence or feeling a need to ruin it. “I have absolutely loved sharing those few evenings with all of you and I hope you can all keep the party going at home. “I wanted to do this in the interest of community spirit and nothing else.” Ed Huggins, The Wellington Ale House

“Someone out there has it in for us”

Ed told Lichfield Live that a visit by the police this week after another anonymous complaint was the final straw.

The livestream of one of the stay-at-home disco sessions

“We were first reported by someone claiming that we open and trading by selling beer and having a party – obviously that is not the case. “Then last week we had a visit from a police officers who had received reports of us playing music and they came and had a chat with us and had a look around and seemed happy with everything. “However, I’ve since received an email requesting that they see all of our CCTV footage from the weeks that we have done the disco. “We obviously have nothing to hide as we were not trading and the music is played before 11pm. “I personally don’t want to continue doing this stay at home party if someone out there has it in for us and is going to continue to report us to whoever will listen to them.” Ed Huggins, The Wellington Ale House

Despite using the equipment on the car park, Ed said the event has always been designed for people to enjoy from the safety of their gardens nearby or in their own home via the internet.

But he added that the long-term risk to his livelihood from complaints meant he could no longer carry on with the disco.