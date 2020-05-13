A Lichfield schoolgirl has walked at least four miles a day for a month to raise money for a local charity.

Nine-year-old Ella Ho decided to take on the challenge in aid of St Giles Hospice after the organisation cared for a terminally ill relative in 2018.

She will complete her 30-day walking challenge with a final four miles on Saturday (16th May).

Ella’s father Wie-Men said:

“St Giles Hospice is close to our hearts as they looked after my wife’s cousin during her final days as she lost her battle to cancer in 2018. “St Giles were amazing and so supportive towards the whole family, and still are. “Ella decided to challenge herself during lockdown, so every day for 30 days she decided to walk at least four miles to raise much-needed funds for the hospice.” Wie-Men Ho

The St Michael’s Primary School pupil’s efforts have been boosted by messages of support online.

Wie-Men added:

“Sophia Candappa, a Wasps netball player, sent her a video message which really made her day and motivated her even more. “Ella only set out to raise £100 but so far she’s raised £1,400, which is amazing.” Wie-Men Ho

People can donate to Ella’s challenge via her online fundraising page.