Walkers and runners visiting Stowe Pool are being asked to follow a one-way system.
Lichfield District Council said the measure had been introduced to help with social distancing measures as part of the battle against the spread of coronavirus.
Relaxations in some lockdown measures mean more people are expected to visit Stowe Pool in the coming days and weeks as exercise is no longer limited to once per day.
A spokesperson for the council said:
“If visiting Stowe Pool please walk round it anti-clockwise to help with social distancing.
“The one way system is advisory, but if you can’t remember, please keep two metres apart from others if you are passing them.”Lichfield District Council spokesperson
I’m really not convinced this is a good idea. Likelihood of infection from COVID-19 is closely related to time of exposure. I would have thought that walking behind someone in their slipstream and then gradually overtaking them is likely to expose you to more of their exhaled breath than the relatively brief moment that someone walks/runs past you in the other direction. I get the theory of using one way in an indoor shop/workplace environment to stop people squeezing past each other, but this is not the same setting at all.
I can’t really find any guidance on it, but there is this study. (Not peer reviewed but seems to make sense..)
https://medium.com/@jurgenthoelen/belgian-dutch-study-why-in-times-of-covid-19-you-can-not-walk-run-bike-close-to-each-other-a5df19c77d08
It’s ok doing this but you need to do something about the amount of cyclist who are cycling round the pool sometimes at high speed and you have to move out of the way. Most people who walk,run walk their dogs do keep to the 2 meter rule but the cyclist are becoming a problem I just don’t know how you can stop them because they feel they have more right to be there more than anyone else. And the cyclist won’t follow the guide lines either.
I agree Chris Stanley, whilst we all have to be responsible we also need to be sensible. Some people are over thinking things and subsequently likely to cause more problems than they solve.
People are largely intelligent enough to make their own decisions to keep themselves and others safe.
Whilst guidance is not unwelcome, let us try and get it right before decisions are made, poor decisions make for a loss of confidence in those supposedly trying to keep us safe.
this seems like another random decision from the Council staff with no scientific basis. The article mentioned by Chris S explains the higher risk of following in someone’s slipstream which undermines the Council decision. Coupled with defining tape on the floor as a trip hazard, has COVID19 affected the cognitive skills of Council staff. Pullen and his mates need to get a grip and chastise Diane Tilley for allowing such decisions to be made.
ITV REPORT 13 May 2020 at 12:45pm
Police in England told they do not have powers to enforce social distancing
Not a hope then
On the whole, this Council’s handling of the COVID crisis has been chaotic and knee jerk. We deserve better.
Cycling isn’t allowed around the pool and for good reason as it’s very narrow. Having said that there’s an equal disregard shown by some (not all) dogwalkers who don’t keep their beasts on a lead.
I propose temporary traffic lights and speed cameras, especially for dogs riding bikes.
