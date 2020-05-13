People are being asked to stagger their visits when tips in Lichfield and Burntwood reopen.

The household waste recycling centres have been shut due to coronavirus restrictions.

But sites across Staffordshire will reopen on 14th May.

But Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for commercial, said he hoped local residents would be patient to avoid lengthy tailbacks like those seen when tips in Birmingham reopened last week.

“On a normal day we would handle around 3,000 visits to our sites, but after several weeks of people doing jobs around the home and in the garden, demand will undoubtedly be high at the recycling centres. “The number of vehicles permitted on site will be reduced to adhere to social distancing rules, meaning that for many, queuing at the centres is highly likely. “To reduce the time queuing, we are asking people to be sensible and stagger the times they visit the centre if they can. “Please be patient, and please work with us. “Visits to the centre should only be essential – if waste can be stored in the garage, garden or by the house please leave it there a little longer until the first wave of demand passes.” Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council

A number of restrictions will be in place when the centres reopen:

No trailers or flatbed trucks until further notice.

One person per vehicle.

No pedestrians allowed.

A two-metre distance rule.

Materials such as asbestos, oils and paints cannot be accepted.

Staff will be unable to help carry heavy items as it will break social distancing rules.

More information about opening times and services can be found here.