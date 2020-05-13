More than 500 people have now been helped by a scheme designed to support vulnerable people in Lichfield and Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis.

The project, launched by Lichfield District Council and Central England Co-op, ensures people isolating due to COVID-19 are still able to access food and essential items.

The success of the six-week old project has led to it being rolled out in areas such as Stafford, Derby, Burton and Leicester so far.

James Knight, member and community relations officer for Central England Co-op, said:

“I am so proud to see that our great partnership with Lichfield District Council has now helped over 500 vulnerable people. “Our community hub at our Boley Park store has allowed us and the council to come together, find the people in need and ensure we get them the food and essentials they need right to their door. “This is a perfect example of co-operation in action and while we are living through these uncertain times we will continue to work closely with council to help those who need us the most through this project.” James Knight, Central England Co-op

Anyone in Lichfield or Burntwood who needs support from the scheme can call 0333 220 3088 from 9am to 5pm on weekdays.

Councillor Ashely Yeates, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for communities and housing, added:

“I am really pleased that we are continuing to help people who are vulnerable and self-isolating across the district. “It’s been a huge team effort with many council officers taking on new roles of manning the phone line and others who’ve been delivering the shopping. “It’s also been a pleasure working with Central England Co-op on this innovative scheme and it’s great to have reached the 500 delivery milestone.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

For more details about the service, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/coronavirushelp.