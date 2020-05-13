With large sections of society in ‘social-isolation’, one Lichfield resident lifts the lid on her thoughts in the latest of a series of diary posts on the coronavirus outbreak.

I’ve got used to doing not a lot extremely well. Like scribbling on bits of paper, deleting emails, shifting stuff about, pulling up the odd weed – but a heroic task lies ahead.

According to the Government’s new mantra, I’ve now got to control the virus!

It’s hard enough controlling my budget or the boiler. The Stay Alert one makes a bit more sense, because we’re used to looking out for unattended or dodgy-looking bags that could be bombs.

Hard lockdown was a place with firm, black and white boundaries, where we knew what we could and could not do, but the new uncharted territory comes with more questions than answers and a lot of grey areas.

So the Great British Public, more guided by common sense than science, will have to do what it’s always done – make its own mind up and find its own way forward.

My own baby steps out of the burrow were taken yesterday, when I opened the back door, unbolted the side gate and crossed the road for the first time in 8 weeks – to the green space opposite the house. It was quite deserted, except for a dog taking an interest in a tree.

It was only a brief excursion, not a proper walk, but being somewhere different set me thinking, not about the new rules and regulations, but another mystery of the moment.

We all know the lockdown loo roll and sanitiser story and how the pasta, rice and beans vanished from the shelves. Now it seems that flour’s in short supply and another everyday item too.

Eggs have been on my shopping list for weeks – any size, organic or otherwise – but they’re always unavailable and never arrive.

I blame the popular passion for making cakes and pies in a locked-down kitchen.

Either that, or there’s something wrong with the reproduction rate of local hens.

Tessa also writes on www.pensionista.co.uk – an adventurous take on much later life.