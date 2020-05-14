A Burntwood secondary school says it is seeking answers from the Government over plans to reopen to some pupils next month.
The Government outlined the proposals which would potentially see some year groups with exams return before the end of the academic year.
Schools have been shut to all pupils except for children of key workers since the coronavirus lockdown began.
But following Boris Johnson’s announcement, Chase Terrace Technology College said it was seeking more clarity on the plans.
“Following the update from the Prime Minister, we’ve all been left with questions that we’ll be seeking urgent clarification for from the Department for Education.
“For now guidance in school remains the same – we continue to provide care for children and parents whose work is critical to the COVID-19 response when children can’t be cared for safely.
“The message is clear – it’s still safer to stay at home.”Chase Terrace Technology College spokesperson