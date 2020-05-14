The 2020 Burntwood Wakes is the latest event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual event has been axed due to the ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Burntwood Town Council has also confirmed that the Play in the Parks scheme will also not take place in 2020.

Councillor Darren Ennis, chairman of the town council’s community and partnerships committee, said:

