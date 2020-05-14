The 2020 Burntwood Wakes is the latest event to be cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The annual event has been axed due to the ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Burntwood Town Council has also confirmed that the Play in the Parks scheme will also not take place in 2020.
Councillor Darren Ennis, chairman of the town council’s community and partnerships committee, said:
“The Burntwood Wakes is one of the highlights of the year.
“Having been actively involved with its running and organisation for the last five years it is with a sad heart this is now to be cancelled.
“We are following the footsteps of other events in ensuring our residents are kept safe and large gathering will not do that.
“We will start the planning of the 2021 Burntwood Wakes which will be back bigger and better.”