Council bosses have reassured residents that a road closure near Lichfield’s tip will be in place until queues die down.

The city’s household waste and recycling centre reopened today (14th May) after being closed due to concerns over the coronavirus.

But motorists found themselves unable to use the Trent Valley Road exit from the island near the tip as traffic control measures were put in place.

Queues outside Lichfield Household Waste Recycling Centre

Some drivers were critical of a lack of information about the decision to shut the road, which led to queues along Cappers Lane.

One resident living near the household waste and recycling centre said:

“It would have been useful to notify the residents on the housing estate next to the tip that these changes were going to happen to allow them easier access to their homes.” Resident living near the Lichfield Household Waste Recycling Centre

But despite announcing the reopening last week, Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for commercial, said the road closure had to be introduced at short notice.