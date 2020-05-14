Council bosses are asking people to use the tip at Burntwood due to lengthy queues at a nearby site.

In an appeal on social media, Staffordshire County Council said the facility at Cannock was “extremely busy” and urged people to use other sites instead.

It comes after all household waste and recycling centres were reopened this morning (14th May) after being shut due to coronavirus concerns.

“Our household waste recycling centre in Cannock is currently extremely busy. “Could residents please avoid travelling to the site at this time or use our Burntwood centre as an alternative.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

Meanwhile, the household waste and recycling centre in Lichfield has also seen high demand after it reopened, with road closures in place in a bid to mitigate the impact of tailbacks on nearby roads.

Staffordshire County Council has imposed some restrictions at the tips which it warned would lead to queues. They include: