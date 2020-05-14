Council bosses are asking people to use the tip at Burntwood due to lengthy queues at a nearby site.
In an appeal on social media, Staffordshire County Council said the facility at Cannock was “extremely busy” and urged people to use other sites instead.
It comes after all household waste and recycling centres were reopened this morning (14th May) after being shut due to coronavirus concerns.
“Our household waste recycling centre in Cannock is currently extremely busy.
“Could residents please avoid travelling to the site at this time or use our Burntwood centre as an alternative.”Staffordshire County Council spokesperson
Meanwhile, the household waste and recycling centre in Lichfield has also seen high demand after it reopened, with road closures in place in a bid to mitigate the impact of tailbacks on nearby roads.
Staffordshire County Council has imposed some restrictions at the tips which it warned would lead to queues. They include:
- No trailers or flatbed trucks until further notice.
- One person per vehicle.
- No pedestrians allowed.
- A two-metre distance rule.
- Materials such as asbestos, oils and paints cannot be accepted.
- Staff will be unable to help carry heavy items as it will break social distancing rules.
Now, that’s a turn up. When the Council tried to close the Burntwood tip, they said it was because the Cannock one was so close. What goes round, comes round. If ever they try to close it again, this will form part of opposing any such proposal.
