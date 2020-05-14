People in Lichfield and Burntwood have been thanked for their patience after tips reopened following the coronavirus shutdown.

The household waste recycling centres saw an average of 20 cars unloading per hour, figures released by Staffordshire County Council revealed.

Social distancing measures have been introduced which have seen fewer vehicles able to access the sites at a time leading to queues.

A road closure was needed in Lichfield to ensure tailbacks didn’t disrupt local traffic.

Queues at Trent Valley island after a road was closed to accommodate the reopening of the tip in Lichfield

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for commercial at the county council, said:

“As expected, our recycling centres have been really busy today, and we’re still asking people to stagger their visits to avoid the potential of long queues at the sites. “We’ve been really impressed with how patient and courteous people have been, and how well they have been following instructions. It’s making journeys around the site very smooth indeed. “I would still ask people to only come if it’s essential to dispose of your waste – if it can be stored in the garage, garden or by the house please leave it there a little longer until the first wave of demand passes.” “I asked people to be patient and to co-operate with us and that’s exactly what people have done. Very many thanks for being courteous, understanding and responsible.” Cllr Mark Deaville

Restrictions have been introduced at the tips to allow them to reopen, including: