Youngsters from a Lichfield theatre school have performed together virtually to create a new video.

The group from LCA Academy of Performing Arts have been working on a video for the song Tomorrow from hit musical Annie.

Although lessons had to stop during the coronavirus lockdown, director Eleanor Ham was keen to maintain regular contact with the students.

Despite not being eligible for any Government funding after falling through the new business starter gap, she opted to deliver free sessions for her students to help support families who might have been facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Eleanor Ham

“Although it’s not the same as meeting face to face, I wanted to do all I could to help the students and their families during this difficult time. “Each week the students are set different challenges inbetween lessons and although the academy doesn’t currently teach singing, the students were challenged to sing Tomorrow from Annie. “I felt it was uplifting and had lyrics which hopefully would inspire everyone to positively look towards the future. “We have been overwhelmed by the response to the video, and some tears have been shed. “I am so proud of all the students – they all did a great job.” Eleanor Ham, LCA Academy of Performing Arts

Eleanor said that she had also spent the time during lockdown looking to expand her company.

As well as undertaking a business course, she has also launched LCA Actors to represent her pupils in the professional industry.