A Lichfield racing driver is returning to the track in a virtual format after the coronavirus shutdown.

Adam Christodoulou will is taking part in the first round of the BRDC Esports Championship with iZone, which begins at Silverstone this evening (14th May).

Live coverage of the race below:

The championship also features a host of motorsport stars and has already exceeded its initial target of raising £5,000 for the NHS.

All of the participants will compete in a fixed setup Dallara F3 car on the iRacing platform across a five-round championship featuring trips to Monza, Spa, Suzuka and Interlagos.

The races will be streamed live with commentary from David Addison, while BRDC Vice-President Derek Warwick acting as Chief Steward to ensure drivers conduct themselves in a sporting fashion.

Adam said: