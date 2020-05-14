Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has urged Parliament not to make a full return to the House of Commons until it is safe to do so.

The coronavirus has seen a change to proceedings in Westminster, with many MPs contributing to debates virtually from home.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said the “cramped conditions” of the House of Commons meant any return to normal procedures could but thousands of staff at risk.

“While nobody doubts that hybrid proceedings are second best to our normal proceedings, nobody will thank us if staff start falling ill as a consequence of the House returning prematurely during the course of this pandemic. “A full return of the House should be based on the epidemiological evidence available at the time and only when it is safe to do so. “The Leader of the House talked about the need for social distancing in the chamber and division lobbies. That would be no return to normal or the cut and thrust that one normally associates with the House of Commons. “Instead it will mean colleagues and staff putting themselves at risk to simply prove a point – what point exactly, I am unsure.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant’s comments came in a letter written to House of Commons authorities.