Queues have been forming and roads have been closed as people across Lichfield and Burntwood headed to locals tips after they were reopened.
Household waste and recycling centres had been shut due to coronavirus.
But despite calls from Staffordshire County Council for people to stagger visits, there were still reports of lengthy queues this morning (14th May).
In Lichfield, Trent Valley Road has been shut heading into the city centre in a bid to mitigate disruption across Trent Valley island. The move has led to traffic tailing back along Cappers Lane.
One motorist in the queue this morning told Lichfield Live:
“I don’t understand why they didn’t tell people they were putting the road closure in place?
“There were always going to be queues but by springing this closure on people it’s made the situation far, far worse.”Lichfield motorist
Staffordshire County Council has imposed some restrictions at the tips which it warned would lead to queues. They include:
- No trailers or flatbed trucks until further notice.
- One person per vehicle.
- No pedestrians allowed.
- A two-metre distance rule.
- Materials such as asbestos, oils and paints cannot be accepted.
- Staff will be unable to help carry heavy items as it will break social distancing rules.
Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for commercial at Staffordshire County Council, said:
“The number of vehicles permitted on site will be reduced to adhere to social distancing rules, meaning that for many, queuing at the centres is highly likely.
“To reduce the time queuing, we are asking people to be sensible and stagger the times they visit the centre if they can.
“Please be patient, and please work with us.
“Visits to the centre should only be essential – if waste can be stored in the garage, garden or by the house please leave it there a little longer until the first wave of demand passes.”Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council