Queues have been forming and roads have been closed as people across Lichfield and Burntwood headed to locals tips after they were reopened.

Household waste and recycling centres had been shut due to coronavirus.

But despite calls from Staffordshire County Council for people to stagger visits, there were still reports of lengthy queues this morning (14th May).

In Lichfield, Trent Valley Road has been shut heading into the city centre in a bid to mitigate disruption across Trent Valley island. The move has led to traffic tailing back along Cappers Lane.

Queues outside Lichfield Household Waste Recycling Centre

One motorist in the queue this morning told Lichfield Live:

“I don’t understand why they didn’t tell people they were putting the road closure in place? “There were always going to be queues but by springing this closure on people it’s made the situation far, far worse.” Lichfield motorist

Staffordshire County Council has imposed some restrictions at the tips which it warned would lead to queues. They include:

No trailers or flatbed trucks until further notice.

One person per vehicle.

No pedestrians allowed.

A two-metre distance rule.

Materials such as asbestos, oils and paints cannot be accepted.

Staff will be unable to help carry heavy items as it will break social distancing rules.

Cllr Mark Deaville, cabinet member for commercial at Staffordshire County Council, said: