A collection of historic comics has sold for £5,000 at auction in Lichfield.

The rare Avengers set went under the hammer at an online sale hosted by Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ online sale yesterday (13th May).

Other lots to go under the hammer included a gold and diamond collar and bracelet set that fetched £7,000 and a Swiss chateau screen that sold for £1,050.

A spokesperson for the auction house said:

The screen sold at auction in Lichfield

“Due to COVID-19, we are unable to accommodate members of the public, but our online auctions function safely, securely and efficiently, plus have the power to reach bidders all over the world. “Our recent fine arts and specialist sale saw more than 2,700 registered online bidders.” Richard Winterton Auctioneers spokesperson

The company has also introduced a free contactless courier service for some items, such as jewellery, silver and watches.

