An expected rise in burials due to coronavirus has not happened in Burntwood, a report has revealed.
Details on the number of people being buried was revealed in a contingency plan report to a meeting of Burntwood Town Council yesterday (13th May).
It highlighted that the rate of burials had not changed from levels before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The expected increase in burials has not yet materialised.
“The rate of burials is similar to that prior to the COVID-19 emergency.
“Following discussions with funeral directors we are confident there is space to cope with any increase.”Burntwood Town Council coronavirus contingency plan report
The report also revealed that talks were continuing to allow a full reopening of Burntwood Cemetery.
“The cemetery is now only closed to the public during weekdays to safeguard our staff, contractors and funeral directors working there.
“The cemetery was opened at weekends in response to a Government request to re-open cemeteries.
“Further advice has been sought regarding how social distancing is to be managed.
“Once this information has been received before a return to normal opening hours will be considered.
“The weekend opening of the cemetery has received very little response from the public.”Burntwood Town Council coronavirus contingency plan report