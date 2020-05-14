An expected rise in burials due to coronavirus has not happened in Burntwood, a report has revealed.

Details on the number of people being buried was revealed in a contingency plan report to a meeting of Burntwood Town Council yesterday (13th May).

It highlighted that the rate of burials had not changed from levels before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The expected increase in burials has not yet materialised. “The rate of burials is similar to that prior to the COVID-19 emergency. “Following discussions with funeral directors we are confident there is space to cope with any increase.” Burntwood Town Council coronavirus contingency plan report

The report also revealed that talks were continuing to allow a full reopening of Burntwood Cemetery.