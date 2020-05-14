A £200,000 project to refurbish tennis courts in Lichfield has begun.

The first phase of the work on the facility at Beacon Park came after Lichfield District Council agreed a 21-year lease with a local organisation for the city’s four community courts.

The lease means Beacon Park Tennis CIO can improve the facilities and encourage more participation in tennis and netball on the site.

Phil Shaw, trustee and chairman of Beacon Park Tennis CIO, said:

“We are excited to have this opportunity to take on the tennis courts at Beacon Park. “Our mission is to serve up a sustainable tennis facility in the heart of Lichfield, which is accessible to the entire community. “Through a series of low-cost, first-class facilities and free coaching-led sessions, we look forward to promoting tennis and encouraging people from all walks of life to be healthy through the Tennis For Free initiative.” Phil Shaw, Beacon Park Tennis CIO

Diggers began creating the foundations for the refurbished courts this week.

A second phase will see new floodlighting installed.

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“We’re delighted Beacon Park Tennis is giving a new lease of life to the tennis courts. “With their plans for keeping the tennis courts open for the local community to enjoy and to introduce more people of all ages to the game, we are looking forward to working with the charity in the future to boost tennis locally.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

Funding for the project has come from HS2, Sport England, the LTA, Lichfield Spires Netball Club and Lichfield District Council.

Among the fundraising activities was a 12-hour netball-athon which raised £2,600 earlier this year.

Henrietta Bates, from Lichfield Spires Netball Club, said: