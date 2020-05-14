A road resurfacing project in Burntwood is set to begin next week.

Staffordshire County Council will carry out the work on Cannock Road from 18th May.

The £26,000 upgrade is expected to take one week to complete.

A spokesperson said:

“The team will be replacing damaged kerbs and resurfacing the carriageway on the approaches to the controlled crossing near to Chase Road. “There will be a temporary traffic closure in place during the resurfacing works but access to properties and businesses along the length of the works will be available throughout the job although may be restricted at times as we carry out these essential repairs outside each property.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

Residents nearby are being asked not to park vehicles on the road during the day while works are ongoing.