Lichfield Food Bank has been boosted by a donation from the chairman of Lichfield District Council.
Cllr Joseph Powell chose the charity to support during his year in office.
Although he couldn’t hand over the money in person, the chairman was keen to donate the money now given the increased demand on the service.
“I was really touched by how appreciative Lichfield Food Bank were for the donation, and I know their role has never been so important during the coronavirus outbreak.
“I am just pleased to have been able to help contribute towards their efforts and I’d like to thank everyone who donated towards my chosen charity over the last year.
“We have such a supportive network across Lichfield and the district, and it always impresses me how much time and effort people give to good causes.”Cllr Joseph Powell, Lichfield District Council