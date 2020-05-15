A Lichfield business says it is seeing demand for its services increase as companies tackle the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

Ascom UK, based at Wall Island, supplies mobile technology to supermarkets, hospitals and care homes across the country.

Managing director Paul Lawrence said he was responding around the clock to organisations who are finding new ways of working during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paul Lawrence

“During the coronavirus crisis we are stepping up our support package to ensure all our customers stay connected. “For example, one large supermarket chain asked us to extend our mobile solution from the store to the car park, where small delivery vans are being loaded up with food boxes to go to vulnerable customers. “Staff need to stay connected on their handhelds as they move from working inside the supermarket to supervising and loading outside. “A lot of our systems help to keep lone workers secure and connected with other team members and of course that is the way many of our customers are working right now. “In healthcare, hospitals are converting 30,000 beds in standard wards into hi-dependency units to care for patients with the coronavirus. “They need us to quickly extend our communications into other parts of the hospitals, so for example, they need more smartphones and to expand our nurse call system to meet the need for extra capacity.” Paul Lawrence, Ascom UK

Paul said his five years with the business had seen huge growth in demand for technology from the health and social care sector.