A group of women in Lichfield have been giving up their time to help local health workers.

The team from Lichfield Ladies Circle have been working away since lockdown began making uniform wash bags.

Inside each one is a lip balm, moisturiser, goodies and a handwritten card from a member of Lichfield Ladies Circle thanking them for everything they are doing on the front line.

A spokesperson said:

Healthcare workers with their items from Lichfield Ladies Circle

“So far Lichfield Ladies Circle have managed to deliver more than 720 wash bags, to over 29 different places. “Our largest quantity delivered to one place is 60 bags to St Giles Hospice. “Lichfield Ladies Circle have 90 plus more hand made wash bags lined up to deliver, but we now need to raise funds to be able to help more local good causes and organisations.” Lichfield Ladies Circle spokesperson

People can donate via the online fundraising page.