Passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line from Lichfield are being urged to make sure they book ahead if they want to travel.

Trains across the country are currently facing severely reduced capacity due to social distancing measures to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

But with more people returning to work as lockdown measures ease, operator Avanti West Coast says restrictions will be introduced on services.

The company warned that some passengers may not be able to travel without an advance booking.

“To help keep you and our colleagues safe, we have reduced the seating capacity onboard our trains. “As a result, for journeys from 18th May onwards we strongly recommend you book a place on the train to travel on our services. “If you don’t have a booking for your preferred train, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to board.” Avanti West Coast spokesperson

Avanti West Coast is also asking passengers to wear a face covering at stations and onboard their trains.

The company also urged travellers to think about whether they need to use the trains at all.