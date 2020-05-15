Train operators have reiterated their calls for people in Lichfield to only use the railways if they have no other option.

People are beginning to return to work after the coronavirus lockdown following the Government’s decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

But with social distancing measures being introduced, capacity will be far below usual levels.

New signage is being installed at stations by West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway highlighting some of the ways travelling by train will be changing.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said:

“I would like to thank our customers who have continued to stay away from the railways to save space for those people making truly essential journeys with no other travel option. “Maintaining social distancing on the railway network is a real challenge because the concept goes against the entire principle of mass transit. “We have had to think hard and move fast to bring in new ways of moving people within social distancing constraints. “It is absolutely essential that our customers play their part by being kind, considerate and travelling responsibly. “Only use public transport if you absolutely have to travel and have no other alternative.” Jonny Wiseman, West Midlands Railway

A new West Midlands Railway timetable comes into operation from Monday (18th May). Passengers who are still travelling are advised to check their train times before travelling at www.wmr.uk/coronavirus.