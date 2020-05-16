Organisers of a Lichfield cycling festival are revamping their plans to enable riders to follow some of the routes “in a socially-distanced way”.

The Ride Lichfield event was scheduled to take place between 19th and 21st June, but a number of elements were cancelled in March due to coronavirus fears.

Although the situation remains that mass participation events cannot go ahead, organisers are inviting people to take part in some of their routes on their own in the rebranded Anti Social Ride Lichfield.

A spokesperson said:

“As a permitted exercise activity, we have seen a huge increase in new and previous cyclists dusting down their bikes from sheds and garages or acquiring new ones. “What we really love about our festival is the chance to come together socially and ride together, but this year that just won’t be possible. “The Anti Social Ride Lichfield festival is designed to celebrate cycling in Lichfield and surroundings areas in a socially distanced way, while still feeling connected and part of something bigger.” Anti Social Ride Lichfield spokesperson

To mark the revamped event there will a chimes ride where people are asked to complete a lap of Lichfield Cathedral when the bells toll, as well as a Lichfield Anti Social Jolly where people can take a five mile ride in fancy dress.

The Sportive event has been replaced with a ‘Non-Sportive’ running between 7th and 21st June.

“We are asking that if people ride either route that they post their time and a picture. “It goes without saying that we are not encouraging a race, but we want to have a record that in 2020 we did achieve an event of sorts.” Anti Social Ride Lichfield spokesperson

Anyone wanting to take part can email ridelichfield@outlook.com.