People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to get baking to help celebrate the anniversary of the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The life-saving service will celebrate 29 years of missions on Thursday (21st May).

The charity has now grown to a fleet of three helicopters and two critical car cares.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown, the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity wants supporters to mark the milestone and take part in a baking competition.

Emma Gray, fundraising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a rise in the number of novice bakers dusting off their aprons – it would be great to see them do it for the charity’s birthday. “While it is free to enter, we do welcome a donation for taking part as we are facing a 48% drop in fundraising income this year, despite demand for our service remaining constant. “During our 29 years, our rapid response, pre-hospital emergency service has attended over 55,000 missions, reaching and treating those in critical need of advanced medical care at the incident scene. “All of our missions have been funded by generous donations from people and businesses within the local communities we serve.” Emma Gray, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

People can take part by showcasing their best-decorated bakes before 21st May. Entries can be sent to press@midlandsairambulance.com or submitted on social media with the hashtag. #MAACBirthdayBakeOff.

For more details visit the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity website.