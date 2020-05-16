Rugby supporters have paid their respects following the death of a former honorary secretary of Lichfield RUFC.

The funeral cortege of Nigel Foley stopped at the Cooke Fields home of the club where he held a number of roles.

Friends followed social distancing guidelines as they lined the car park of the ground to say a final farewell.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield RUFC said:

“Nigel followed the fortunes of the club over several decades through both the good and the not so good times. “After several years volunteering at mini-junior level and as a general committee member, Nigel assumed the role of Club Honorary Secretary in 2010 a post he held for six continuous years. “During Nigel’s time as secretary several major projects were completed to enhance the club facilities often meaning Nigel and his fellow committee members spent many hours planning and communicating with the RFU, club members and contractors to deliver the enviable improvements our members enjoy today. “Nigel will be sorely missed by his many friends at Lichfield and will be remembered for being generous with his time, selfless with his humour and and a truly committed supporter.” Lichfield RUFC spokesperson

“He will be missed by so many

Nigel’s family have launched a fundraising drive to support the club and South Wales Ambulance Service.

A family statement said:

Nigel Foley. Picture: Lichfield RUFC

“We as a family have chosen to raise money in his memory. “Firstly, we want to support South Wales Ambulance Service who worked so courageously on the night our Dad was taken ill to try and save his life. “Nigel was staying with his youngest daughter Amy in South Wales during the lockdown. “Despite their nest efforts unfortunately they could do no more to help him, but we as a family will be eternally grateful for all that they did. “Our Dad was a true rugby fan and a lot of his time was spent at Lichfield RUFC and we know he would want donations in his memory to contribute towards the success of the club he was so proud of. “The messages we have received as a family are a true testament to how loved our dad was, and how he will be missed by so many.”

People can donate via the online fundraising page.