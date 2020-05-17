A councillor says he hopes a cross-party plan will boost trade in Lichfield when coronavirus restrictions are eased further.

A motion was proposed at both Lichfield City Council and Lichfield District Council to develop a roadmap to ensure the economic hit of COVID-19 is mitigated as much as possible.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lib Dem representative at the district council, said views from across the spectrum needed to be used to inform any future plans.

“How we come out of lockdown is going to be so important and our councils have a major role in taking proactive steps to help revitalise our local economy and the wellbeing of our community including our local charities and community groups. “It is so important that ideas are widely contributed and carefully reviewed considering we have never been in this situation before. “It seems that we are starting on the road to the end of lockdown and so now is the time for this planning and I urge residents who have ideas to contribute those to your local councillors.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said a number of ideas had already been put forward including allowing more street trading, the creation of a ‘shop in safety charter’ and increased promotion for the local market.