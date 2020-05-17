Traders in Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded of the forthcoming ban on the sale of menthol cigarettes.

The restrictions will also apply to rolling tobacco, filters, paper or dual menthol products from 20th May.

The ban, which is being introduced under the revised EU Tobacco Products Directive, does not apply to e-cigarettes.

Cllr Gill Heath, cabinet member for communities at Staffordshire County Council, said:

Cllr Gill Heath

“The banning of menthol cigarettes follows up on a pledge the Government made back in 2016 that they would help deter young people from taking up smoking. “It’s also an important milestone in the Government’s drive towards a smoke-free society by 2030. “There is evidence that menthol cigarettes can make it easier for people to smoke as they relax the airways and the menthol flavour helps to mask the harshness of the smoke. “There is also some belief that menthol cigarettes are better for your health, but there is little evidence to support this and they are just as harmful as regular cigarettes. “Over the years our Trading Standards service has been involved in a number of initiatives which has helped reduce the number of people smoking in the county.” Cllr Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council

Retailers can get more information about the ban by contacting Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards service on 01785 277855