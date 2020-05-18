The headteacher of a Burntwood primary school says it will not reopen until staff are “100% prepared”.

The Government has outlined a timeline for reopening the education system with children from Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 returning first in early June.

But Jo Jelves, headteacher of Ridgeway Primary School, said the situation was continually being evaluated.

“We have been waiting for clarity from the Government and the local authority as to how to implement the government’s request. “Prior to the announcement, school had not been informed that they would be reopening. “Further guidance has been coming into school on an ad-hoc basis with the first document asking schools to begin planning for a wider opening on 1st June. “Since then further guidance has come into school on a daily basis and this gradual gathering of information has been very frustrating as it has made our planning very difficult as we ourselves do not yet have the answers to all the questions. “Please be assured that we will not re-open for the specified year groups until we are 100% prepared and our plans are based on what we as a school community need and want, and it is deemed safe by both the Government and the local authority.” Jo Jelves, Ridgeway Primary School

The school is proposing a number of measures to mitigate the risk of coronavirus, including:

Splitting children into groups of no more than 15.

Staggered starts to the school day

Year 6 pupils asked to walk home rather than being collected.

Shorter and staggered lunch breaks.

Removal of all soft furnishings from classrooms.

“School will not be as the children remember”

The headteacher added that the experience of school in a post-coronavirus world may be a shock for some children.

“It is recognised that social distancing with very young children is very difficult as they simply do not understand the concept, and the guidance from the Government acknowledges this. “In the coming weeks, school will not be as the children remember, as well as picking up on learning behaviours we will also have lots of nurturing and mental health issues to deal with. “We will endeavour to make the experience as positive as possible for our children and recognise that children will be anxious – the smaller groups will help with this.” Jo Jelves, Ridgeway Primary School

The school has also told parents who do not send eligible children back to class that they would need to source their own materials to carry on educating them.