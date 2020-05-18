A teaching leader at a Burntwood secondary school says the Government’s handling of proposals to reopen schools “makes planning incredibly challenging”.

Erasmus Darwin Academy is among a number of schools across the country planning for a return for some pupils in June.

Secondary schools will see some exam-age pupils back in classrooms in June under the proposals outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But Erasmus Darwin Academy’s head of school, Philip Walklate, said on his blog that schools were facing challenges with ever-changing advice from Westminster.

“Since the guidance was released – without any prior notification to secondary school leaders – changes and updates from the Government are being released daily and even hourly. “This makes planning incredibly challenging. “We are working hard in putting our plan together, with our senior leaders and subject leaders working relentlessly at present to create a plan that means we can meet the Government guidance.” Philip Walklate, Erasmus Darwin Academy

Mr Walklate added that the future of full-time secondary school education for all pupils at pre-coronavirus levels was still unclear.