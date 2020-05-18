Almost 40 people took part in the latest round of the virtual Lichfield Parkrun.

Although restrictions are being eased, the usual event in Beacon Park is still off the cards.

But participants have still been taking part in the online challenge, which sees them cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.

Daniel Floyd00:17:30
George Beasley 00:20:50
RossGregory 00:21:43
JamieDodd00:21:50
Andrew Brenan00:22:23
Richard Cowton 00:23:27
JezBooker00:23:49
Austin Brauser00:23:59
David Leigh00:24:25
EmilyMason00:26:46
HellenLane00:27:03
Maria Browne00:27:11
Jemma Tiso-Johnson00:27:56
Jenny Evans00:28:21
JamesReynolds 00:29:03
Jo Cooper-Gavin00:29:05
Robyn Lee00:29:38
LesleyCooper00:30:47
AdeCooper00:30:47
Emma Hogan00:31:45
Penny Lee00:32:09
Ellen Gulliksen00:32:31
Dawn Parker00:32:47
EmmaJackson00:33:29
John Wiltshire00:33:34
Tricia Reynolds 00:33:41
WillJackson00:33:59
Charlotte Aspley00:35:01
JaneMackenzie 00:36:54
MelissaFarmer00:40:01
Hannah Walton00:42:47
AnneMason00:48:52
Emily Wood00:54:21
PhilSawyer00:57:01
ChrisGallen01:00:00
HellenFloyd01:12:05
keeleyJade01:17:38
Volounteers tail walkers 01:22.40

