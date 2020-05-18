Almost 40 people took part in the latest round of the virtual Lichfield Parkrun.
Although restrictions are being eased, the usual event in Beacon Park is still off the cards.
But participants have still been taking part in the online challenge, which sees them cover 5km on Thursday, Friday or Saturday and then posting their times on the Beacon Parkrun Facebook page.
|Daniel
|Floyd
|00:17:30
|George
|Beasley
|00:20:50
|Ross
|Gregory
|00:21:43
|Jamie
|Dodd
|00:21:50
|Andrew
|Brenan
|00:22:23
|Richard
|Cowton
|00:23:27
|Jez
|Booker
|00:23:49
|Austin
|Brauser
|00:23:59
|David
|Leigh
|00:24:25
|Emily
|Mason
|00:26:46
|Hellen
|Lane
|00:27:03
|Maria
|Browne
|00:27:11
|Jemma
|Tiso-Johnson
|00:27:56
|Jenny
|Evans
|00:28:21
|James
|Reynolds
|00:29:03
|Jo
|Cooper-Gavin
|00:29:05
|Robyn
|Lee
|00:29:38
|Lesley
|Cooper
|00:30:47
|Ade
|Cooper
|00:30:47
|Emma
|Hogan
|00:31:45
|Penny
|Lee
|00:32:09
|Ellen
|Gulliksen
|00:32:31
|Dawn
|Parker
|00:32:47
|Emma
|Jackson
|00:33:29
|John
|Wiltshire
|00:33:34
|Tricia
|Reynolds
|00:33:41
|Will
|Jackson
|00:33:59
|Charlotte
|Aspley
|00:35:01
|Jane
|Mackenzie
|00:36:54
|Melissa
|Farmer
|00:40:01
|Hannah
|Walton
|00:42:47
|Anne
|Mason
|00:48:52
|Emily
|Wood
|00:54:21
|Phil
|Sawyer
|00:57:01
|Chris
|Gallen
|01:00:00
|Hellen
|Floyd
|01:12:05
|keeley
|Jade
|01:17:38
|Volounteers
|tail walkers
|01:22.40