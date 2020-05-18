The Lichfield Garrick has confirmed that it has now cancelled or postponed all shows until the end of July.

The city theatre had previously said productions until the end of May would be off.

But a statement on the venue’s website has now confirmed more cancellations.

“Following official guidance from the UK Government and Public Health England, the Lichfield Garrick has made the decision to cancel or reschedule all shows from March until July 2020. “We have actioned all refunds or transferred patron tickets upon their request to the new scheduled dates for all shows until 4th June. “We are in the process of contacting customers with tickets for remaining shows in June and July.” Lichfield Garrick statement

The news means shows such as Rhythm of the Dance, Back to Bacharach and Rachel Harris have been rescheduled, while Oi Frog and Friends has been cancelled altogether.