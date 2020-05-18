A Lichfield school has said parents will need to “reflect on what will be best” for their families as children prepare to return to class.

The Government has outlined plans for pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 to start going back at the start of June.

But in a newsletter to parents, Chadsmead Primary Academy said they recognised the difficult decision facing parents.

“Many of you will be concerned or anxious about this potential return. “Parents will want to consider individual circumstances, and will have different viewpoints on what is the best thing to do at this difficult time. “Please take time to reflect on what will be best for your family, ready to share and discuss with us.” Chadsmead Primary Academy newsletter

The newsletter said plans were being finalised to allow a return to school to take place.

“We are now working hard on making sure that procedures, risk assessments and measures are in place to keep children, staff and parents safe. “There are many protective measures to consider, that include social distancing, classroom layouts, start and end of day times to names a few.” Chadsmead Primary Academy newsletter

St Joseph’s RC Primary School has already confirmed it will leave the decision on whether children should return to class open to parents.

Headteacher Deirdre McLeary said: