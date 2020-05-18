Police are urging people in Lichfield to be on their guard against bogus workmen.

It comes after an incident in Little Aston on Saturday (16th May).

A man in a white van approached properties on Forge Lane claiming they needed repairs to tiles on their roof. He then asked for a small payment.

One householder invited him into the property to look at other jobs which might need doing.

However, after taking payment from one property, he failed to return to carry out any work.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said: