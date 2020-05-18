A scheme supporting vulnerable people in Staffordshire during the coronavirus crisis has reached a new milestone.

Residents in Lichfield and Burntwood are among those helped by emergency food parcels from Staffordshire County Council.

The 2,000th package is being delivered to those who do not have any support network around them.

Cllr Alan White, deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said:

“We know from what people are telling us that these deliveries are making all the difference. “People have been contacting us because they’re running out of food and have no-one to turn to and they’re desperate. “These deliveries have allowed them to stay at home, isolate and reduce the risk of them catching the infection.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The parcels contain basic items such as tinned vegetables, meat, fish and fruit, baked beans, tea and coffee, rice, pasta, cereals, porridge and toilet rolls, as well as sugar, pasta and long-life milk.

“Supply operation put together in a matter of days”

The packing is being done by volunteers, including Staffordshire County Council staff transferred from other departments, and catering teams from school meals provider Chartwells.

“This supply operation was put together in a matter of days when lockdown first began with the capability to help thousands of people if necessary. “The volunteers staffing it have been fantastic, but so too have the residents of Staffordshire, helping neighbours and friends wherever possible and I would like to thank them all.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

Anyone who needs the support of the service can call 0300 111 8050 or click here for advice.