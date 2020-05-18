Talented pupils at a Burntwood school have insisted the show must go on after coronavirus forced the cancellation of their musical.
The group from Chase Terrace Technology College were due to perform Annie when the COVID-19 outbreak hit their plans.
But the curtain hasn’t completely gone down, after members of the cast decided to record a version of hit song Tomorrow from the musical online.
Headteacher Nicola Mason said:
“We all know the amount of time that goes into such an event and the time that students invested in the weeks and months beforehand.
“Students and staff were rightly devastated when we had to make the decision to cancel the performance, for now.
“In light of this the cast have said ‘the show must go on’ and have produced a fantastic video – it is a fantastic message from them.”Nicola Mason, Chase Terrace Technology College