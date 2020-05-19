A Burntwood councillor has welcomed a £10,000 grant to help research future opportunities for growth in the town centre.
The money has been given to Lichfield District Council by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Parternship (GBSLEP).
The grant is to produce a research report to “understand the strengths and opportunities of Burntwood town, how the local centre relates to and complements or competes with neighbouring centres, and the relationship of Burntwood with the city of Birmingham”.
Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the money would help identify a way forward for the town.
“Of course I welcome this news and congratulate Lichfield District Council officers in winning it, but it is only £10,000 and is only for research.
“I wouldn’t want our 28,000 residents to think it is for a new Town Centre on the LCP blue hoarding site – this research will be focused on Sankey’s Corner.
“All of Burntwood’s elected representatives oppose any new major housing development until we get the infrastructure we deserve, and I hope the research will find a way forward.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Cllr Norman added that he was surprised the funding had to be sought from external bodies given the levels of spending in Lichfield.
“It is hard to believe that the Conservative cabinet at Lichfield District Council applied for the grant because they could “not afford” to fund the research themselves, when last year they spent £23,000 just on pictures on the hoarding around Friarsgate – the empty site in the city.”Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council
Well there’s a surprise.
