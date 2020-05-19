A Burntwood councillor has welcomed a £10,000 grant to help research future opportunities for growth in the town centre.

The money has been given to Lichfield District Council by the Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Parternship (GBSLEP).

The grant is to produce a research report to “understand the strengths and opportunities of Burntwood town, how the local centre relates to and complements or competes with neighbouring centres, and the relationship of Burntwood with the city of Birmingham”.

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said he hoped the money would help identify a way forward for the town.

“Of course I welcome this news and congratulate Lichfield District Council officers in winning it, but it is only £10,000 and is only for research. “I wouldn’t want our 28,000 residents to think it is for a new Town Centre on the LCP blue hoarding site – this research will be focused on Sankey’s Corner. “All of Burntwood’s elected representatives oppose any new major housing development until we get the infrastructure we deserve, and I hope the research will find a way forward.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Norman added that he was surprised the funding had to be sought from external bodies given the levels of spending in Lichfield.