The Dean of Lichfield Cathedral is urging people to support a charity working with Christians facing “desperate poverty” in parts of Israel, Gaza and Jordan.

An appeal has been launched by the Friends of the Holy Land.

The UK-based charity works with Christians living in the West Bank, Gaza, Israel and Jordan.

The organisation has warned that the impact of the coronavirus could plunge people into “desperate poverty”, while the collapse of the tourism industry during the COVID-19 outbreak will also see families struggling to earn an income.

The Very Reverend Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, said:

“Friends of the Holy land have been supporting our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land for the last ten years, and people in the Diocese of Lichfield and the Archdiocese of Birmingham have been supporting their mission with fundraising, advocacy and prayer throughout that time. “Any support people could give at this difficult time would be greatly appreciated.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield Cathedral

Statistics released by the charity have revealed that 76% of families from the region were living below the poverty line before the current health crisis.

Leading the appeal for prayer and solidarity, Cardinal Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster, said:

“As we follow Jesus’ last days in Jerusalem culminating in his passion, death and resurrection, we should remember the many people of the Holy Land enduring their own Way of the Cross in the midst of this pandemic.” Cardinal Nichols, Archbishop of Westminster

Friends of the Holy Land is already distributing support almost 100 families on the ground, despite the challenges posed by strict lockdown conditions in the region.

People can find out how to donate on the charity’s website.