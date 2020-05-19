Headteachers will have the final decision on when and how schools across Lichfield and Burntwood will reopen, Staffordshire’s education chief has said.

The Government has outlined plans for some pupils back in classes from 1st June.

But concerns over coronavirus social distancing measures have left some warning they may not see children return to the classroom immediately.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for learning and employability, Cllr Philip White, said they were working with primary schools to give them the support they need to reopen safely.

But he added that each individual school would be responsible for the decision on when and how they might welcome pupils back.

“Our schools have been doing a fantastic job throughout this pandemic. “Most of them have remained open to support vulnerable children and the children of key workers, and teachers have also been working hard to provide the best education possible for children at home. “We have been in regular contact to ensure they are kept up to date and have everything they need to operate safely. “Schools know what is best for their staff and pupils, so it is up to each individual school to make the decision about when and how they can open. “Our health and safety teams are helping them to make those decisions by giving advice on social distancing measures, and we are also providing every school with a pack of personal protective equipment should someone fall ill.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr White said the safety of pupils and staff was key to the decision-making process on reopening.