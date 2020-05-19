A Lichfield animal charity is on the lookout for new homes for three cats once the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Three-year-old tabby brothers Fred and George and one-year-old Chloe are being rehomed by the Lichfield branch of Cats Protection.

A spokesperson said the three had come into their care together.

“After a nervous start, the boys have really blossomed in their foster environment. “Fred is the more confident of the two and loves to roll over on his back for tummy rubs. George had taken a bit more time to come out of his shell, but he is a real softie at heart. “Chloe has a more shy nature but enjoys some fuss and interacting with her toys. She loves to watch the birds in the garden as well as play fighting with the boys. “They get on well together and so she could be rehomed with them. However, we would also consider rehoming her alone. “We are currently not homing due to the COVID-19 restrictions, but hope to start soon.” Lichfield Cats Protection spokesperson

Anyone interested in rehoming the cats can email enquiries@lichfield.cats.org.uk or call 0345 371 2741.